New Lancia Ypsilon: a new hypothesis just weeks before its debut

The new Lancia Ypsilon will be the model that marks the brand’s rebirth. We can expect to see it by the middle of next year on the CMF-B platform, with electric and mild hybrid gasoline versions. The car will be produced in Spain in Figueruelas and will be the first of three cars with which Lancia will attempt a comeback in the premium segment of the auto market in the next ten years.

New Lancia Ypsilon: another hypothesis about the design of the future model, which is expected to debut in February 2024

Regarding the new Lancia Ypsilon, in recent days, the first spy photos of the camouflaged prototype have appeared on the web, sparking the imagination of enthusiasts and digital creators who have tried to imagine what the design of this long-awaited model could be like. The latest hypothesis comes directly from France, where the Auto-Moto website has created this render that we propose to you, showing what the exterior style of the future generation of Ypsilon could be, bringing the brand back to Europe after a long absence.

In this render, the new Lancia Ypsilon features round taillights, making it resemble the recent Alfa Romeo Mito. The front, on the other hand, takes inspiration from the Lancia Pu+Ra HPE concept, with a very slim “Y”-shaped light. The overall design of the car is heavily inspired by that of the Opel Corsa.

There will be some significant novelties inside. In particular, the gear shift will be positioned in the center of the center tunnel, in the form of a small lever that takes up little space. Instead of the central console, there might be a kind of “table”. On it, there will be physical buttons that can control some of the car’s functions, such as turn signals, stop-start, and some climate controls. The multimedia system will be touch-based, with a large screen in the center. The dashboard in front of the steering wheel will be entirely digital. We will finally know the truth shortly and learn what the actual appearance of the new Lancia Ypsilon will be.