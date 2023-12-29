New Lancia Ypsilon: new photos offer a clear view of the car

After teasers and sightings in road tests, the Lancia Ypsilon 2024 will finally be unveiled next February. This car officially marks the new era under the leadership of Luca Napolitano, tasked with reviving the iconic Italian automaker. From a single model that for many years made up the entire range, a company once lost in oblivion in Europe will be reborn. A couple of revealing photos have leaked online, matching the material that has emerged so far. While we are quite confident about their authenticity, a final confirmation will come in a few months.

Lancia Ypsilon: new model reveals through additional images

Like the prototype retrieved from the Sochaux River, the pictured example features two-level headlights: daytime running lights occupy the top part, while the main headlights are on the lower part. This will create a distinctive luminous signature, consisting of two horizontal bars and one vertical. The ‘Lancia’ script stands out on the large black trim. Below are four openings, though it’s still unclear if they will be present on both the electric and thermal versions. On the rear, round lights echo the shape of the Ypsilon, connected by a plastic trim. Other features of interest include a spoiler above the rear window, two reflectors, and a central opening.

We remind you that the infotainment system, named S.A.L.A., will allow controlling the main functions of the Lancia Ypsilon via touchscreen and voice commands. Based on the STLA Small platform, the powertrain is expected to deliver 156 horsepower, powered by a 54 kWh battery that will ensure a range of about 400 km. Later, a hybrid variant will also be introduced, primarily aimed at markets like Italy, where the spread of fully electric cars is still limited.