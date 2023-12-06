New Lancia Ypsilon: its final appearance reconstructed based on spy photos

The new Lancia Ypsilon will mark the next major development from Stellantis. Its debut is set for February 2024, but definitive images will likely leak before that month. Recent days saw the web’s first spy photos, which enabled designers and digital creators to reconstruct the potential design of this eagerly awaited model. Among various renders, the one by user Tommy99 seems to have closely captured the eventual exterior style of this car.

A render surfacing online gives a glimpse of what could be the final design of the new Lancia Ypsilon

The image we share appears to closely represent how the new Lancia Ypsilon will look, though we can’t rule out some minor changes from what is seen here. This car will be produced in Spain at the Stellantis plant in Figueruelas near Zaragoza city. There, it will be manufactured alongside the Peugeot 208 and Opel Corsa, sharing many commonalities. This will be the first Lancia to feature a fully electric version, but it won’t be the only one. At least one hybrid variant is also planned.

From this render, it’s noticeable that the new Lancia Ypsilon draws heavy inspiration from the Lancia Pu+RA HPE concept car, unveiled in April by the Italian manufacturer during the Milan Design Week. Recent spy photos also revealed the model’s interior. A distinctive feature inside will be the circle-shaped table – seen in the initial official teasers – placed between the front seats. This isn’t just a design detail but also functional, serving as storage and wrist support while using the physical buttons under the infotainment screen, powered by the new S.A.L.A software. The electric version is expected to feature a 156 HP motor and a 54 kWh battery, offering around 400 km of range. A mild hybrid engine, likely the 1.2 turbo petrol from the Fiat 600 and Jeep Avenger, will also be available later.