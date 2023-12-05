Lancia Ypsilon 2024: early photos unveil body style and interiors

As the unveiling of the new Lancia Ypsilon 2024, scheduled for February 2024, draws near, the first photos of the model start to emerge. The first images of the future city car from Turin have appeared online. These photos reveal the vehicle camouflaged with the typical camouflage film, used to mask its shapes, and also give us a glimpse of the interiors.

Lancia Ypsilon 2024: here are the first images showing the interiors and the body shapes

Upon analyzing the photos, references to the Pu+Ra concept, which has foreshadowed the style of the new Lancia cars, are evident. A detail that stands out is the round rear lights, leading many to speculate that the new Ypsilon could be considered the successor to the recently updated Alfa Romeo Mito Quadrifoglio version.

At this point, it’s too early to state that the rear part of the Ypsilon will share features with the Alfa Mito. We need to wait for clearer images to confirm this. Regarding technical specifications, it’s confirmed that the Ypsilon will share dimensions with the Peugeot 208 and the Opel Corsa, as it will be built on the same platform. A notable element will be the fully electric version, a significant addition to the range.

Lancia‘s CEO, Luca Napolitano, has already announced that a hybrid version will arrive in Italy, to meet market demands and drive the car to success, considering that electric cars currently hold only 4% of the market share in the country. In 2025, the launch of the HF, the sporty version with a 240-horsepower electric motor, is planned. The HF will be exclusively electric and, according to Napolitano, it will be “amazing and capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 in 5.8 seconds.”

All that’s left is to wait for more news on the new Lancia Ypsilon 2024, which will undoubtedly arrive soon given the closely approaching presentation date.