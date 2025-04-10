New Lancia Ypsilon: improved range for electric model, more power for hybrid version

The new Lancia Ypsilon is now more powerful in its hybrid version and has greater range in its electric variant. Since April 8, the “new” models with some technical updates have been available to order. But what has specifically changed? Under the hood, nothing.

Starting with the hybrid version, the power has increased from the previous 100 HP to 110 HP. This is the sum of the 74 kW from the combustion engine and 21 kW from the electric motor integrated into the 48 V system. With this technical update, the Ypsilon now complies with the Euro 7 regulations, which from November 2027 will require hybrid models to declare the combined power of the combustion and electric engines.

Regarding the electric version, the range has improved thanks to the use of a new 52 kWh NMC battery and a more efficient electric motor producing 156 HP. Now the car can travel 425 km on a single charge, estimated according to the WLTP cycle. This represents an improvement of 22 km. The average consumption is now reduced to 14.3 kWh/100 km, while there are no changes in terms of charging. At a 100 kW DC charging station, it recovers from 10% to 80% in less than 30 minutes.

Meanwhile, sales figures are not positive. In 2024, the new Lancia Ypsilon has recorded only 3,900 registrations across Europe, of which 550 are electric. Compared to the previous model, we’re talking about a completely redesigned vehicle. The price has also increased, growing by 69% compared to the previous generation. These updates, therefore, especially for the electric variant, were also designed to attract more customers.