New Lancia Montecarlo: a web rendering blends tradition and innovation

The new Lancia Montecarlo continues to make headlines, thanks to the spread of various renders on the web that have reignited nostalgia among Italian brand enthusiasts. Although the model has not been officially announced, the idea of its possible return to the Lancia range excites fans, who hope to see it alongside the novelties already planned for the coming years.

New Lancia Montecarlo: the render that makes brand fans dream

Among the latest graphic reconstructions stands out that of digital artist Mirko Del Prete, known on social media as MDP Automotive, who published his personal interpretation of a modern Montecarlo on Instagram. The objective of the project, as explained by the digital creator himself, was to reinterpret the historic model by merging the iconic style of the past with the current lines of Lancia design.

The result is an evocative stylistic proposal that appeals both to lovers of tradition and to those who dream of a sports model capable of projecting Lancia toward the future. It’s no secret that the return of a coupé like the Montecarlo would represent the perfect completion of the range, which in the coming years will see the debut of the Lancia Gamma in 2026 and the future Lancia Delta planned for 2029, which will be added to the Lancia Ypsilon that made its debut in 2024.

However, with the arrival of Stellantis‘ new CEO, Antonio Filosa, it’s not excluded that future plans could undergo modifications. According to some rumors, the new leadership could review product strategies, fueling doubts but also new hopes among brand supporters.