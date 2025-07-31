New Lancia Lybra HPE: an evocative contemporary tribute to a station wagon

Renowned designer MDP Automotive reinvents the iconic Lancia Lybra in a render, imagining its return in a modern key

The New Lancia Lybra HPE: a render by MDP Automotive

Here’s an evocative take on the New Lancia Lybra HPE, a render by MDP Automotive (digital creator and automotive designer Mirko Del Prete) released as if it were a modern homage to an iconic station wagon that made its mark.

This vision looks into the future, honoring a vehicle that marked an era.

The Lancia Lybra

The iconic Lancia Lybra, produced between 1999 and 2006, was born as the successor to the Dedra at a time of significant challenges for the Fiat group. Built on the Alfa Romeo 156 platform, the Lybra was distinguished by a focus on comfort, favoring softer suspension and sporting an elegant, retro design. This styling choice aimed to position Lancia as a premium brand, avoiding direct competition with Alfa Romeo. Available in sedan and station wagon versions, the Lybra, initially assembled in Rivalta and later in Mirafiori, enjoyed good initial success in Italy, especially in the company car sector. However, a lack of aesthetic and technological updates limited its spread over time.

Mirko del Prete’s Lybra HPE

Today, Mirko del Prete’s unprecedented styling hypothesis for a new Lancia Lybra HPE stands as a modern tribute to a station wagon that made its mark. This reinterpretation projects the understated elegance of the original Lybra from the 2000s in a decidedly contemporary key.

The Lybra HPE concept envisioned by del Prete is all-electric and features an essential yet character-rich design. There is no shortage of refined styling cues that evoke the ancestor Lybra: from the compact, streamlined tail to the light clusters that are inspired by Lancia tradition, but reworked with advanced LED technology. This hypothetical design promises to combine Lancia’s historical heritage with the innovations of the future.