Lancia Delta S4 Stradale returns in a digital vision that questions the brand’s new direction

A new Lancia Delta S4 Stradale render has reignited discussion around one of the most evocative names in Italian motoring. Digital creator Bruno Callegarin shared the project on Facebook, with no connection to official Lancia plans and no link to any production model. Still, the image has attracted attention because it imagines a modern Delta with a very different approach from the usual nostalgic reinterpretations.

Lancia Delta S4 Stradale returns in a digital vision far from nostalgia

The car appears in white, with a boxy shape, clean surfaces, geometric volumes and a minimalist layout. Rather than copying the original Delta S4, the render tries to capture its spirit of compactness, visual presence and hidden technical brutality beneath an apparently simple form. The formula connects with Lancia’s new design language, which uses essential lines and a less decorative idea of elegance. Here, however, the concept moves onto a car with a sporting DNA far removed from the SUVs and crossovers that dominate today’s market.

The render arrives at a delicate time for Lancia. The brand wants to rebuild its identity after difficult years, starting with the new Ypsilon and the future Gamma. That model will represent one of the most important steps in the relaunch, because it will need to show whether Lancia can become credible again beyond the city car segment. The Delta, meanwhile, remains suspended between memory and future. In the previous industrial plan, Lancia had indicated its return for 2028, but the brand has not yet confirmed its shape, timing or positioning.

The strength of the Delta name lies in its layered legacy. For Lancia, it means rallying, innovation, victories and a certain idea of Italian performance that no other model in the range can evoke with the same intensity. Bringing that name back would require great care, because a new Delta could not simply arrive as an electric compact car with a famous badge. It would need personality, coherent proportions and a genuine link to the brand’s history.

The project works because it taps into that desire and shows how strongly the public still reacts to the Delta name. For now, Lancia’s priority remains the Gamma, but every digital exercise dedicated to the Delta confirms that the Italian brand still holds a valuable emotional and stylistic heritage. The real question is whether Lancia will decide to use it, and how far it will dare to go.