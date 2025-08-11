New Lancia Gamma: bold SUV brings the brand closer to Maserati

Following the launch of the new Ypsilon last year, Lancia is preparing to unveil the second chapter of its revival plan. The next major highlight will be the new Lancia Gamma, expected to make its debut in the first half of 2026, possibly as early as the opening months of the year. This will be a crucial model for the future of the Italian brand, which aims to establish itself as Stellantis’ premium marque in the European market.

New Lancia Gamma: flagship electric SUV set for 2026 debut

Built at the Melfi plant in Italy on the STLA Medium platform, the new Lancia Gamma will be a D-segment SUV measuring around 4.7 meters in length. It will mark Lancia’s return to a segment it has been absent from for decades, offering a blend of quintessential Italian elegance, luxury, and cutting-edge technology. The styling will follow the design language introduced with the new Ypsilon, featuring lines inspired by the P.U.R.A. HPE concept and a crossover silhouette that combines the sophistication of a sedan with the versatility of an SUV.

The model will be offered in fully electric versions with a projected range of over 700 km, while hybrid variants are also under consideration. Its name pays homage to the historic Lancia Gamma produced between the 1970s and 1980s, reimagined here as a modern manifesto of the brand’s new identity.

With the Gamma, Lancia aims to move closer in quality and prestige to brands like Audi, BMW, Mercedes and Maserati. The brand’s roadmap also includes the launch of a new Lancia Delta (though recently this has come into question) in early 2029, along with a fourth compact model likely to be built on the STLA Small platform.

These models are expected to boost the marque’s sales after the underwhelming market response to the new Ypsilon, which failed to generate the level of enthusiasm initially anticipated.