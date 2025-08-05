New Lancia Delta: its return may no longer be certain

After launching the new generation Ypsilon on the market, which is disappointing expectations, the brand’s renaissance was supposed to come through the new Gamma and Delta. However, it seems that the latter’s return is no longer as certain as initially planned. Fueling doubts are the words of Luca Napolitano, the brand’s CEO.

New Lancia Delta: its arrival is no longer so certain

In an interview with Quattroruote magazine, Napolitano stated: “The next step, after the Gamma, could be the Delta. That said, the plan includes a phase of adaptation to electrification and market trends. The Delta is an option we really like, but it’s not the only one.” Words that suggest a certain strategic uncertainty and open the possibility that, based on market evolution, Lancia could decide to focus on another model.

One of the aspects still under evaluation concerns the platform on which to build the future Delta. Initially the STLA Medium was planned, suitable for hosting more powerful electric powertrains, but the STLA Small is also being considered, suitable for the Stellantis group’s more compact models. If this second solution were chosen, production could take place at the Pomigliano plant, but it would also open debate about the appropriateness of using an iconic name like “Delta” for a vehicle that, in terms of performance and positioning, might not live up to the historical expectations associated with that name.

According to some rumors, this very issue could push the brand to choose a different name, in order to avoid direct comparisons with the model’s glorious past, especially if the new vehicle were to adopt less powerful engines than expected. Conversely, maintaining the STLA Medium platform would allow development of a fully electric top-of-the-range version, but might not find favor with brand purists.

At the moment, therefore, the future of the new Lancia Delta appears more uncertain than thought just a few months ago. The hypothesis of its return remains the most likely, but surprises or course changes cannot be ruled out. A clearer answer could come with Stellantis‘ new industrial plan, which will be presented in early 2026 by CEO Antonio Filosa. Only then will it be clear whether the Delta will really return, and in what form.