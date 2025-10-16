New Lancia Delta HF Integrale: here’s what the new rally queen could look like

In Lancia’s new era, in addition to the new generation Ypsilon, there is also the Gamma and Delta. The latter is the protagonist of this article, specifically its sporty HF version. The model should make its debut in 2029, one year later than predictions. However, plans could change with Stellantis‘ new industrial plan, which will be unveiled by CEO Antonio Filosa in the first months of 2028. It will be on that occasion that definitive strategies for all group brands, including Lancia, will be revealed.

Next-gen Lancia Delta HF Integrale targets 2029 launch with 400 hp and 600 km range

Meanwhile, digital creator Avarvarii has tried to imagine what the new Delta could look like, sharing on social media an interpretation that combines the original model’s sporty DNA with Lancia’s new stylistic language. Its lines recall the Pu+Ra HPE concept and the more recent Ypsilon, with sculpted surfaces and details that convey aggression and modernity. The result is a credible vision of an HF Integrale ready to project Lancia into the future while keeping its rally spirit intact.

From a technical standpoint, the new Delta HF Integrale will be built on Stellantis‘ STLA Medium platform, already intended for various electrified models in the group. CEO Luca Napolitano has anticipated that the design will remain faithful to the original model’s legacy, therefore geometric, muscular and sporty.

According to rumors, the flagship version will be fully electric, equipped with dual motors and all-wheel drive, with a total power of about 400 horsepower and an estimated range of over 600 km in the WLTP cycle. However, it is not excluded that Lancia may expand the range with hybrid or combustion variants, as has already happened for other Stellantis group brands, in response to market demand and the evolution of European regulations.

If these previews are confirmed, the new Delta HF Integrale could represent Lancia’s triumphant return to the international sports scene, perhaps even with future involvement in the rally world, where the Delta name built its legend. Everything will depend on the new industrial plan that Stellantis will present in a few months.