New joint venture between Stellantis and Foxconn for semi-conductor research and development

Bangalore, India’s Silicon Valley, has reinforced its leadership as a hub for technology innovation. In fact, Foxconn and Stellantis have chosen this very site to inaugurate a new highly advanced research and development center, a facility dedicated entirely to automotive semiconductors. This is a key collaboration not only for the two companies, but also for the entire industry, which will benefit from technologically advanced equipment.

New semiconductors thanks to Stellantis and Foxconn

Bangalore then, confirms itself as a true first-rate technology hub in the semiconductor field. The large Taiwanese company Foxconn and the automotive group Stellantis, through their SiliconAuto joint venture, have opened in strong collaboration a new research and development center to work solely in semiconductor improvement. This also indicates India’s strong will in wanting to grow in this field globally.

Foxconn, or Hon Hai Technology Group, is a Taiwanese company that was founded in 1974. The company specializes in producing electronic components and devices in large quantities, working on behalf of other companies. The Foxconn company is completely fundamental in terms of the global consumer electronic component supply chain.

This type of business reality has the strong ability to produce products in large quantities, without them losing their great effectiveness. In addition, another characteristic that sets it apart is definitely its ability to know how to keep costs down, which has contributed greatly to the large distribution of their products. Now,the new center, positioned quite strategically in Bangalore, will focus solely on the development of completely cutting-edge solutions for the automotive sector of the future. In particular, the dedicated areas that will be improved are certainly increasingly high-performance electric vehicles, increasingly sophisticated and effective autonomous driving systems, and finally, also connectivity technologies that will forever change the way consumers drive.

Bangalore at the center of technological innovation

By no means was the choice of the Bangalore site by Stellantis and Foxconn made at random. In fact, the city of India, thanks to the support of the government in place, but especially to its technology ecosystem, provides particularly fertile ground for the two companies to best pursue this work of technological innovation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been working for some time on a plan that has as a major goal to transform India into a world leader for the semiconductor industry. In fact, very comprehensive funds will be allocated to fully support the development of this sector, which is very strategic for the whole country.

This collaboration certainly promises great successes. On the one hand we find Foxconn’s great experience in innovation, on the other hand, on the other hand, Stellantis’ strong knowledge of the car industry. Therefore, together, the characteristics are surely suited to quickly develop innovative solutions for the mobility that characterizes our future.

Now then, the new research and development center in Bangalore, joins the one that already existed in Taiwan, confirming SiliconAuto’s worldwide presence. As anticipated, the one big goal is to become the world’s great semiconductor hub. India, is ready to host this site and contribute to the growth of the innovations that we will find increasingly prevalent in mobility in the coming years.