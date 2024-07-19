Stellantis Indiana: over 9 years without injury, an extraordinary achievement for the plant

More than 25 million hours worked without injury. That’s the incredible achievement for Stellantis, verified at the Indiana Transmission Plant, which can celebrate for creating a healthy, safe and secure work environment for its employees.

Stellantis Indiana Transmission Plant: 9 years of accident-free work

This is an outstanding achievement for the Stellantis Indiana Transmission Plant (ITP), which recently celebrated a major milestone covering more than 25 million hours worked with no accidents and no lost time for employees. A goal achieved that stands as a testament to the company’s ongoing commitment to workplace safety and the creation of a healthy and protected work environment.

However, what really makes this milestone even more ambitious is that this is not an isolated case. This event, that is, it represents only the tip of the iceberg of a journey started years ago by Stellantis, which wanted to make safety a top priority in all its facilities. Indeed, the company has invested heavily in state-of-the-art technology, ongoing training for all employees, and programs aimed at promoting as much awareness as possible for an all-round safety culture.

ITP’s success is certainly not the only one achieved by the automotive group, which adds to the results already achieved by two other North American Stellantis plants. In this case, we are talking about the Brampton assembly plant in Ontario, Canada, and the Saltillo North engine plant in Mexico, which managed to exceed 44 million and 32 million hours worked without lost-time injuries, respectively.

Safety investment and corporate culture: key building stones of ITP success

ITP, to be able to achieve this incredible result, has adopted several innovative measures to improve the safety of its employees. These definitely involve backup cameras, which are integrated into the safety systems of powered industrial vehicle (PIV) tugs to achieve optimal visibility when reversing. In addition, we find hitch/lever connection systems upgraded so that a pinch point can be eliminated and the force required to open the hitch during the handover maneuver is greatly reduced. To top it off, motion sensors have also been installed, which have been placed on all the plants’ interior doors to be able to detect the movement of pedestrians or PIV vehicles and activate flashing red LED lights, making sure safe passage through intersections.

But the work of this large company is not only based on technological investments, as Stellantis also places great emphasis on promoting a culture of safety to the fullest, starting with constant dialogue with employees. By putting in place numerous conversations that take place on a daily basis on an individual basis that are based on wellness, health and safety, ITP’s management aims to constantly raise awareness of the risks and proper practices to be adopted during working hours.

Here, the efforts Stellantis makes in this respect are one of the keys to business success – since the more workers are in a position to work calmly, the longer the company will surely have a long life. The ITP’s achievement should be taken as a model for all companies that want to establish a workplace environment to be safe and productive in every instance.