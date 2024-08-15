Jeep Wrangler Sahara limited edition: only 100 units available

Jeep relaunches its special body color, the Tuscadero shade, for Mexico, offering it in a limited version for the new Wrangler. The special edition of the Jeep Wrangler Sahara Tuscadero Sky Freedom will be produced in very few units.

The exclusive edition, limited to just 100 units, represents the first time the Tuscadero color has been offered on the new 2024 Wrangler model. The Tuscadero color fits perfectly into the range of vivid shades that allow for further customization of the Wrangler’s iconic look. The Jeep Wrangler Sahara Tuscadero Sky Freedom also stands out for its exclusive wheel design and unmistakable Sky-Freedom canopy.

The Jeep Wrangler, long a symbol of off-roading and one of the most recognized vehicles in the world, is part of over eighty years of experience in designing 4×4 vehicles. New features for the 2024 model include a fully floating Dana rear axle, a new Warn winch capable of over 3,600 kilograms, and an increased towing capacity of 2,300 kilograms, all options available directly from the factory.

Inside, occupants will benefit from higher levels of comfort and safety, with a renovated cabin featuring 12-way power-adjustable front seats, a Uconnect 5 system with a 12.3-inch touchscreen, and curtain airbags for the first and second rows of passengers.

The 2024 Jeep Wrangler Sahara Tuscadero Sky-Freedom maintains the timeless design that makes the Wrangler immediately recognizable. This is due to the distinctive elements that have always enhanced the Jeep style. The Wrangler‘s exterior appearance is robust, with a lowered “belt” that expands the window dimensions to improve visibility. The legendary seven-slot grille has been updated with a more modern look. The outer grilles integrate with the headlights, paying homage to the classic Jeep CJ model.

The daytime running lights, which form a halo around the headlights, and the front turn signals placed on the bumpers complete the vehicle’s design. The Jeep Wrangler Sahara Tuscadero Sky-Freedom is based on the Jeep Wrangler Sahara model. It incorporates the exclusive Sky-Freedom Power Top electric canopy, for an always exceptional driving experience, and a unique set of wheels and rims.