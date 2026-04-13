New Jeep Renegade will stand out, and its future could be a bright one

According to the latest reports, the next-generation Jeep Renegade should return to the brand’s lineup between late 2027 and the first half of 2028. The model has already left several markets, although Jeep still sells it in Latin America. Many now see it as one of the most important returns in Stellantis’ next product renewal phase, with a role that could go well beyond simple lineup continuity.

Jeep may bring the Renegade back as part of its next product renewal phase

The compact SUV segment in Europe remains one of the most fiercely contested, and Jeep has every reason to re-enter it with a name that already carries strong recognition. The new Renegade will likely do more than simply repeat the formula of the first generation. Jeep appears to be aiming for a more developed proposal in terms of content, one that can speak both to loyal customers and to new buyers who have never seriously considered a Jeep before.

On the technical side, several key elements still remain open. The company could use either STLA Small or Smart Car as the base platform. Jeep also appears to be planning a range built around electric and hybrid versions, while a gasoline variant remains uncertain for now. The final dimensions are not yet confirmed either, although the model could grow slightly compared with the current Renegade in order to create a clearer separation from the Jeep Avenger, which now occupies the lower end of the lineup.

From a styling standpoint, the new Renegade should keep the squared-off and immediately recognizable shape that defined the first generation, while also integrating the more recent design language Jeep has introduced across its newer models.

Many of these details could start to emerge after May 21, when Antonio Filosa presents Stellantis’ new strategic plan. That event should clarify not only the technical and commercial direction of the next Renegade, but also the role the model will play inside a Jeep lineup that is now moving through a major period of redefinition.