New Jeep Renegade: paired with Avenger to dominate Europe as well

The Jeep Renegade exited the European market last October, with production ending after a long and highly successful career. The model has not disappeared entirely, however. In South America, it will continue to be sold for several more years and is expected to receive a significant facelift in the near future. In Europe, by contrast, the Renegade will not have a direct successor in the short term.

The scenario could change over the longer term. According to reports, Jeep has already planned the launch of a new compact SUV starting around 2030, with production scheduled at the Tychy plant in Poland. The model will be based on the STLA Small platform and will be followed a few years later by a second vehicle built on the same architecture. All signs suggest that one of these could take over the role of the Renegade, even though a different name cannot be ruled out, despite Jeep’s tendency to retain familiar nameplates.

Jeep Renegade could return to Europe on STLA Small

Jeep aims to further strengthen its presence in Europe by focusing decisively on the B-SUV segment, which remains one of the most dynamic. In this context, a new Renegade would sit alongside the Avenger rather than overlap with it. The two models would play clearly distinct roles. The future Renegade would feature a more boxy design and a stronger off-road orientation, while the Avenger would retain a more urban approach in both styling and philosophy. Dimensions would also differ, with an estimated length between 4.30 and 4.35 meters, larger than the Avenger and in line with other compact crossovers expected on the STLA Small platform in the same period.

The new Renegade would be a key model not only for Europe but also on a global scale. Unlike the Avenger, it could also reach the US market, thanks to technical and design characteristics better aligned with local expectations. The lineup will certainly include electric versions, but it will not be limited to them. Hybrid variants are also expected, and if Europe revises its deadlines for combustion engines, petrol-powered versions could remain an option, while still meeting increasingly strict emissions regulations.

Online renders attempt to imagine the styling of the future Renegade, drawing inspiration from Jeep’s latest design language and revisiting elements that defined the outgoing generation. The final production model may differ in several details, but the core idea appears clear: to preserve a strong link to the Renegade’s historic identity while updating it to meet the demands of the coming years.