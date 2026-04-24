New Jeep Renegade gets a big accessories push in Brazil

The updated Jeep Renegade for the Brazilian market arrives with a Mopar catalog of 18 accessories created specifically for the model. Europe no longer has any reason for this kind of offering, since the compact SUV has already ended its commercial cycle there, but in South America the package confirms just how central the model still is to Jeep’s strategy.

The personalization program includes side steps, body-color moldings, illuminated door sills, raised-edge floor mats, crossbars, and bike carriers. Jeep designed these items to adapt the Renegade to very different uses, from everyday city driving to outdoor activities. One of the most practical additions is the integrated tow hitch, which lets owners carry extra equipment up to 400 kg. Roof-mounted and hitch-mounted bike racks also expand the model’s appeal for buyers who want an SUV geared toward leisure use. Front and rear mud flaps and a shaped cargo-area mat round out the package.

The update goes beyond the accessories catalog. The new Renegade brings redesigned interior elements, a revised front end, and Stellantis’ 48-volt mild-hybrid technology, while keeping Jeep’s signature cues such as the round headlights, seven-slot grille, X-shaped taillights, and trapezoidal wheel arches. The lineup includes Altitude, Longitude, Sahara, and Willys 4×4 trims, with the Willys maintaining the strongest connection to Jeep’s off-road DNA. Jeep also stresses that the model still uses one of the most powerful engines in its class and remains the only SUV in the segment to offer all-wheel drive.

At launch, Jeep also introduced the Renegade Mopar XT, developed with the Stellantis Design Center on the basis of the Willys trim and finished in Recon Green. This version uses satin-black wheels, a 2-inch suspension lift with recalibrated dampers, Yokohama Geolandar A/T tires, wheel spacers, and a 13,500-pound electric winch with a Kevlar rope. Side steps, a tow hitch, a bike rack, and extra protective elements complete the exterior package, while the cabin adds dedicated floor mats and Jeep logo projection when the doors open.

In Brazil, the Renegade therefore continues to hold a prominent place in Jeep’s lineup, combining technical updates with a broad range of personalization options in a segment where the model still keeps a competitive edge over its direct rivals.