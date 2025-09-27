New Jeep Renegade: everything we know so far in September 2025

The new Jeep Renegade is among the most anticipated models for the brand’s future, but there are no official confirmations of its arrival yet. In recent years, speculation suggested a “low-cost” version, more off-road oriented and slightly larger than the current model, to better distinguish it from the Jeep Avenger. However, those rumors never materialized, and only Stellantis’ new industrial plan, expected in early 2026, may finally clarify whether the project will move forward. What is certain is that the current Renegade, built in Melfi, is nearing the end of its lifecycle.

New Jeep Renegade: what we know so far

The leaks circulating so far paint different scenarios, none close to being official. Some sources suggest the new Renegade could be based on the STLA Small platform and produced in Spain, while others tie it to the Smart Car platform already used by the Opel Frontera and Citroën C3 Aircross, with other plants as possible candidates. In either case, Italy doesn’t appear to be part of the future production plans, as national plants will be dedicated to other priorities.

On the styling side, the design is expected to change significantly, and the model may even adopt a different name. Still, its boxy shape would remain, in line with the current generation, but with larger dimensions and an updated look echoing Jeep’s most recent models, from the Avenger to the new Compass and Cherokee.

As for powertrains, the original idea of an all-electric SUV seems to have been abandoned. If the project goes forward, the lineup will certainly include combustion versions, with hybrids for Europe and gasoline options for other markets. There was even talk in the past of an entry-level electric Renegade for the U.S., priced under €25,000, though it’s unclear if this path remains viable under Stellantis’ new leadership.

In terms of pricing, the Renegade is unlikely to serve as the brand’s cheapest model, that role will remain with the Avenger. More plausibly, pricing will fall between that of the Avenger and the future Compass, keeping the Renegade in an intermediate position.

The biggest question mark remains the launch date. Some suggest a debut in 2027, but Jeep’s lack of official communication points to a timeline closer to 2028 or even 2029. In the meantime, anticipation is fueled by unofficial renderings like the one created by Mirko del Prete, imagining the future SUV with larger proportions and modern lines while staying true to Jeep’s DNA.