New Jeep Renegade could make a comeback with killer pricing and unmistakable style

The future of the Jeep Renegade is still completely up in the air. In recent years the project for a new generation seemed like a done deal, with rumors even indicating its arrival in the United States as an entry-level electric SUV in the lineup. However, with the change of strategy at Stellantis and Antonio Filosa’s arrival at the helm of the group, certainties have become more blurred.

For now, no final decision has been made. Everything will depend on the new Stellantis industrial plan, expected at the beginning of next year, which should clarify the fate of the main Jeep models and establish whether the Renegade will truly have a future.

New Jeep Renegade awaits approval in Stellantis plan with electric and gas options

If the project receives the green light, the new Renegade would become one of the pillars of the Jeep offering. Its role would be strategic, because it would cover a key segment with a proposal designed to maximize global sales. The model would be built on a new generation platform, compatible with both combustion engines and electric powertrains, and could grow slightly in size compared to the current version to improve habitability and comfort.

In terms of design, the future Renegade would adopt the new Jeep styling language, already introduced by Avenger and adopted by Compass, Cherokee and Wagoneer S. The forms would become cleaner and more modern, while maintaining that robust and recognizable imprint that has always characterized the model.

The real strong point, however, could be the price. If Stellantis manages to position the new Renegade with a competitive price list, the SUV could prove to be a commercial success capable of giving European and Asian rivals a run for their money. Everything will depend on Filosa’s choices, who will have to decide whether to bet again on one of the most iconic names of the American brand.