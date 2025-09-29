Jeep Avenger to debut in Brazil with local production in Porto Real

Stellantis has officially confirmed that the Jeep Avenger will be built at its Porto Real plant in the state of Rio de Janeiro. With the arrival of the new model, the facility strengthens its role as a multi-brand hub and looks ahead to future growth. The decision is part of a R$3 billion investment plan running from 2025 to 2030, aimed at expanding production capacity, strengthening the local supply chain, and introducing new technologies in the region.

Jeep Avenger will be the brand’s fourth model built in Brazil

“It is with great pride that we announce the start of Jeep Avenger production at the Stellantis Automotive plant in Porto Real. This is a model that has enjoyed tremendous success worldwide and confirms our team’s leadership in South America, a symbol of quality, innovation, expertise, and technical capability,” said Emanuele Cappellano, President of Stellantis South America and Global Head of Stellantis Pro One commercial vehicles.

To support production, 300 new jobs have already been announced, along with the arrival of five new suppliers in the area, two of which will be operational inside the industrial park by 2026.

The announcement coincides with Jeep’s 10th anniversary in Brazil. The Avenger, already well established internationally, will join the Renegade, Compass, and Commander, completing the local lineup with all the brand’s DNA: advanced technology, versatility, and the adventurous spirit that defines Jeep.

“The arrival of the Avenger marks a key step in strengthening the bond between Jeep and Brazil. Over the past ten years, we have revolutionized the national SUV market with more than 1.1 million registrations. Local production of the Avenger, equipped with the most advanced technologies, will make our lineup even more competitive, and I am certain it will be a great success here as well. Brazil and Jeep are a perfect match, and we will continue writing new stories of adventure together,” said Hugo Domingues, Jeep Vice President for South America.