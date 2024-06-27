New Jeep Renegade: a video shows what it could look like

After Citroën, Opel, and Fiat, Jeep is reportedly in the running to base one of its future models on the Smart Car platform, which will host some of the models from the aforementioned brands. Among these is the new Jeep Renegade, which is expected to debut between 2026 and 2027.

New Jeep Renegade: here’s how the future generation might appear

Antonio Filosa, CEO of Jeep, recently assured American investors of the imminent arrival of the new Jeep Renegade, while Carlos Tavares promised to a group of journalists that Jeep will use a lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) battery for the needs of an affordable SUV, in a very short time. Although he didn’t name it, most likely the Stellantis CEO was also referring to the future generation of Renegade.

Democratizing 100% electric mobility is one of Stellantis group’s priorities, which is maximizing synergies as much as possible among the fourteen brands that make up the company. Returning to the new Jeep Renegade, both Carlos Tavares and Antonio Filosa have stated that the price will be very accessible, thanks to the Smart Car platform and LFP batteries. The new electric Jeep Renegade should cost less than $25,000. The version for the European market, however, is expected to have a higher cost, although there are no details at the moment.

The YouTube channel Mahboub1 has shown a render video imagining the likely design of the new Jeep Renegade. The vehicle will be very important for the American automaker, which aims to reach 1 million vehicles sold annually in the United States. While waiting to discover more details about this model, we leave you with the render video.