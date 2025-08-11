Jeep revises U.S. strategy: major price cuts and new models on the way

Once one of Stellantis’ most reliable profit sources, Jeep has seen its North American sales collapse in recent years, the result of a series of questionable decisions. In 2018, the brand sold 973,227 vehicles, but six years later deliveries had fallen to 587,722 units. Among the main causes were the removal of the Cherokee from the lineup and sharp price hikes, which pushed many customers toward competitors such as Ford’s Bronco range. The increases were stark: the Cherokee’s base price jumped from $28,135 to $33,995 in 2022, the 2023 Renegade started at $30,490, and the 2024 Grand Wagoneer was priced thousands of dollars above the Cadillac Escalade.

Jeep boss says pricing issue is now solved

Today, the brand is trying to reverse course. CEO Bob Broderdorf has announced significant price cuts across nearly the entire U.S. lineup, with the exception of the Wrangler. The Grand Cherokee has dropped by thousands of dollars on several trims, the Wagoneer now starts at $59,945, and the Grand Wagoneer has fallen to $84,945, in an attempt to correct what was seen as an overly aggressive pricing strategy.

Despite the cuts, the gap with some rivals remains. For example, the Wagoneer S is now offered from $65,200 thanks to a more affordable Limited trim, yet it’s still about $10,000 more expensive than the Ford Mustang Mach-E GT. The situation has driven dealers to slash prices further to clear inventory. Online listings include Wagoneer S Limited models priced at $67,590 being offered for $38,340, with other deals hovering around $39,000.

The new 2026 Jeep® Grand Wagoneer is coming

Looking ahead, Broderdorf warned that “choppy waters” caused by tariffs and economic uncertainty could affect the market, but expressed confidence thanks to a deep product overhaul. The Gladiator and Wrangler have already received facelifts, while the Grand Cherokee, Wagoneer, and Grand Wagoneer will soon be updated. By the end of the year, an all-new Cherokee will debut, and in November the electric Recon off-roader will arrive. A new Compass is also in the works, though its future in North America remains uncertain.

The American arm of Stellantis is aiming to maintain a leading role in the years ahead, supported by a more balanced strategy and a refreshed product portfolio.