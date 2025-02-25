New Jeep Compass: what to expect from the upcoming third generation

The new Jeep Compass is one of the most anticipated releases of 2025 for the Stellantis group. Its debut is now imminent, with the presentation scheduled for next April. In the meantime, the Spanish website Motor.es has tried to imagine, through the render we present in this article, what the style of this model might be, which is destined to play a leading role in the range of the American automotive brand within Stellantis.

Here’s how the new Jeep Compass will change with the third generation arriving in 2025

As already hinted by the teaser image published in recent months by Jeep itself, the new Compass will clearly show the influence of the Wagoneer S, with aesthetic details that will recall its bigger sibling. An obvious example will be the additional window in the rear pillar, larger than in the previous model. This version will maintain the production design, but will present a significant difference compared to the Compass currently on the market: the length of the vehicle will be increased, as well as the wheelbase, which however will remain the same as the Peugeot 3008.

The front will undergo important modifications, with thinner headlights that will integrate perfectly with the seven-slot grille, giving the model a more modern look. Despite the innovations, the new Compass design will preserve the distinctive traits typical of Jeep, such as the squared wheel arches that house alloy wheels up to 18 inches in diameter. Overall, the new Jeep Compass will manage to combine innovation and tradition, maintaining its strong identity in the modern SUV landscape.

Regarding the cabin, the considerable increase in dimensions will suggest more interior space. This is one of the advantages of the new STLA Medium platform, in addition to technological enhancement. The new Compass could benefit from Stellantis’ innovative Level 3 autonomous driving and a driving position similar to that of the new Wagoneer S.

As mentioned, the new Jeep Compass will debut next spring and is expected to be on sale before the end of the year. The American manufacturer of Stellantis will continue to focus on gasoline engines with MHEV technology and will introduce new plug-in hybrid models and electric versions with a range of up to 700 kilometers.