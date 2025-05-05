New Jeep Compass: spy photos emerge hours before official unveiling

Tomorrow will be the official debut day of the new electric Jeep Compass, expected alongside the hybrid variant. Both will be produced at the Stellantis plant in Melfi, Italy. Meanwhile, new images of the camouflaged prototype of the zero-emission Compass continue to circulate. The latest spy photos, published by Walter Vayr of Gabetz Spy Unit, show numerous units transported on car carriers in Italy, confirming the imminent presentation. In reality, however, the new model no longer has any secrets: already on May 1st, the first images completely free of camouflage emerged.

Jeep Compass: official debut coming soon, but it no longer has any secrets

The new Compass will maintain the brand’s distinctive features, such as the famous seven-slot grille, but will offer an updated stylistic language. The front has been revisited with a more modern approach, including new vertical LED headlights and a closed grille, a typical solution for electric versions. The rear is also completely redesigned, with a full-width light bar and backlit “Jeep” logo, for a visual signature recognizable even in the dark. One of the prototypes also shows an “e” letter on the rear bumper, a distinctive sign of the 100% electric version.

The new Jeep Compass will be offered in multiple variants: fully electric (BEV), traditional hybrid (HEV), and plug-in hybrid (PHEV). All configurations will be based on Stellantis’ STLA Medium modular platform, already used in recent models such as Peugeot E-3008, E-5008, and the new Opel Grandland. This technologically advanced architecture is designed to ensure high efficiency, competitive range, and over-the-air updates.

During tomorrow’s event, further details are expected not only about the design and technical features of the new Compass, but also about crucial elements such as the start of production in Melfi, the possible opening of orders, and the timeframe for the first deliveries. Less likely, however, is that prices will be announced, which are usually communicated when the official configurator opens.

The new 2026 Jeep Compass marks a strategic transition for the brand: a compact, modern, technological SUV ready to compete in the electric segment while maintaining the Jeep spirit. And now, with the presentation at the doorstep, only the final details remain to be discovered.