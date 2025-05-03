2026 Jeep Compass unveiled in full color range after major leak

The third generation of the Jeep Compass is ready to make its entry into the European market. The compact SUV will be produced at the Stellantis facility in Melfi, Italy, but thanks to some images leaked online, it’s already possible to get a preview of the new model, well before the official presentation.

Jeep Compass: the new generation reveals itself before the official debut

Designed to compete with rivals like Ford Bronco Sport, Honda HR-V, Chevrolet Equinox, and Toyota Corolla Cross, the new Compass aligns with the latest styling trends, adopting a more decisive, robust, and squared-off design compared to the previous generation. The model will be based on the STLA Medium platform, already introduced with the new Citroën C5 Aircross, which allows for a wide range of powertrains: gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and fully electric.

The images, initially spread by the Brazilian magazine Quatro Rodas, show several color variants. The lime green version, with an “e” badge on the tailgate, should be the fully electric one; the blue version seems to represent a standard model, while the white one, equipped with black plastic protections and a lower radiator grille, could be the more aggressive Trailhawk, designed for off-road use.

The interiors have also been partially revealed. A large central infotainment screen stands out, positioned above a series of physical buttons and a rotating knob. The central console houses a large selector, presumably for the automatic transmission. The cabin is finished with two-tone leather and fabric upholstery, wood-effect inserts, a dual-panel panoramic roof, and a head-up display, likely to be features of the top-of-the-range versions.

While Jeep has not yet released official details, curiosity around the 2026 Compass is already very high. Not only in the world of enthusiasts but also among digital creators of automotive content, like the team from the YouTube channel AutoYa, which has digitally recreated the possible color variants of the new model. The official launch is expected in the coming months.