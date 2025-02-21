New Jeep Compass: here’s how the next-generation SUV will change

The new Jeep Compass is preparing for its debut in April 2025, representing one of Stellantis‘ most significant launches this year. The model holds strategic importance both for the brand’s global expansion and for the Stellantis plant in Melfi, Italy, where production of electric and thermal versions is expected to exceed 150,000 units annually.

The new Jeep Compass will debut in April

Based on Stellantis’ STLA Medium platform, already used by the new Peugeot 3008, the Compass is completely renewed with increased dimensions. With a length of approximately 4,60 meters, 20 cm longer than the current version, the new model will offer more space for both passengers and luggage.

The design, previewed by an official teaser and several spy photos, will maintain Jeep’s distinctive identity while evolving. The front will feature the iconic seven-slot grille, accompanied by slim, modern headlights. The silhouette will present a horizontal hood and a roof nearly parallel to the ground, choices that prioritize interior space and cargo capacity without sacrificing the brand’s characteristic off-road DNA.

The engine range will be complete and varied. The electric version will feature batteries of 74 or 97.2 kWh, with a front motor of 213 or 231 HP and a range of up to 650 km. A more powerful 4×4 variant, planned for late 2025, will add a rear motor potentially reaching 350 HP. The plug-in hybrid will combine a 150 HP 1.6 gasoline engine with a 125 HP electric unit, for a total power of 195 HP. The lineup is completed by mild hybrid versions with a 136 HP 1.2 turbo engine, also available in a 145 HP 4xe configuration.

The launch is scheduled for April, with first deliveries planned for early autumn. The exact presentation date, initially hypothesized for April 18 and then moved to early in the month, still awaits official confirmation.