New Jeep Compass: Stellantis video shows computer design sketches

The new Jeep Compass will be one of Stellantis Group’s main innovations in 2025. At the moment, it’s not yet clear exactly when the new SUV will debut, but rumors suggest November might be the most likely month for its reveal. We remind you that this model will be one of 5 vehicles that will be produced at the Stellantis plant in Melfi, Italy, in the coming years, both in 100 percent electric and hybrid versions on the STLA Medium platform.

A video published by Stellantis shows new images of the new Jeep Compass that will debut in 2025

After the first sketch shown by Jeep in October 2024, new images revealing the new Jeep Compass have arrived in recent hours. These images appeared in the video “TechTalks with Ned Curic: Ep.1 – AI,” in which the Group’s Head of Engineering and Technology discusses the impact of artificial intelligence on the automotive industry. At minute 1:20, the new 2025 Jeep Compass makes its appearance.

Although these are technical drawings visible on the engineers’ computers, precise aesthetic characteristics are not revealed, but it’s possible to discern the vehicle’s proportions. These images offer a first look at the future design of the vehicle, without revealing all the details.

In the technical drawings of the new Jeep Compass, the vehicle’s weight is also shown. At minute 1:26 of the video, the text “J4U” (the code name for the third generation of the compact SUV) is visible, followed by “BEV mass: 2,470 kg,” indicating the weight of the electric version of the model. This is a considerable mass, which reflects the specifications of the fully electric variant.

As already known, the new 2025 Jeep Compass will be available in different powertrain configurations, including mild hybrid and fully electric, in line with other vehicles built on the STLA Medium platform. The new Compass is likely to adopt powertrains similar to those of the Peugeot 3008, although customized solutions might be introduced, designed to optimize the vehicle’s performance even off-road, to better meet the needs of those seeking a versatile SUV ready to tackle more challenging terrain. This model is particularly anticipated as it’s considered one of the most important for the future of Stellantis’ American brand, which aims to increasingly transform itself into a true global brand.