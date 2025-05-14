New Jeep Commander: here’s how the SUV could change with the next generation

The new Jeep Commander could represent the future generation of the celebrated Jeep SUV that continues to achieve great success in South America. Considering the popularity it has gained since its debut in 2021 in that market, it’s not surprising that many are already wondering what the next model will be like. According to some rumors, the debut could happen in 2028, while other hypotheses suggest a launch by 2030.

Here’s what the design of the new Jeep Commander expected by 2030 could look like

Regarding the possible appearance of the future Jeep Commander, we note a recent render published by automotive designer and digital creator Kleber Silva. His interpretation of the model clearly draws on the style of the new Jeep Compass, unveiled a few days ago, which could effectively anticipate the stylistic language of future SUVs from the brand, including the Commander.

In the render, the new Jeep Commander features the classic seven-slot grille, the characteristic trapezoidal wheel arches, and robust body protections, proposing a design that immediately expresses its off-road capabilities. Every stylistic element, from the reinforced body-colored bumpers to the muscular lines, is designed to combine aesthetics and functionality, also drawing inspiration from its smaller sister, the Jeep Avenger.

Designed to adapt to both urban environments and more challenging routes, the model also pays attention to durability: for example, the front radar has been repositioned in a more protected area to reduce the risk of damage in difficult conditions. If the final model confirms these characteristics, it’s likely that the new Jeep Commander will be able to replicate the success of the current generation in the Brazilian market.