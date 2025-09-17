New Jeep Commander: here’s how its design could change with the next generation

The new Jeep Commander is back in the spotlight thanks to a render that surfaced online in recent hours. The project envisions the next generation of the seven-seat SUV, already well-known in South American and Asian markets, reimagined in this digital reconstruction as a direct evolution of the upcoming 2026 Jeep Cherokee Hybrid. The render was created by Dimas Ramadhan, a digital artist and founder of the YouTube channel Digimods DESIGN, who aimed to reinterpret the Commander with more modern lines inspired by Jeep’s latest design language.

Jeep Commander render imagines a 2026-inspired seven-seat SUV

The video showcases a robust, upright-looking SUV designed to compete with rivals like the Ford Expedition, Toyota Grand Highlander, and Hyundai Santa Fe. It also features Jeep’s signature styling cues: the seven-slot grille, slim headlights with LED daytime running lights, and full-width rear light bar, a design element that brings the Commander closer to the Compass. Overall, the aesthetic is clearly influenced by the new Cherokee while still maintaining its own distinct identity.

Inside, according to the artist, the cabin would adopt solutions already seen on the Compass and Cherokee, with a modern, tech-focused layout. On the technical side, the starting point would be the new 2026 Cherokee hybrid powertrain, a 1.6 turbo paired with two electric motors for a combined output of 213 hp. For the larger and heavier Commander, however, the concept suggests a more powerful 2.0-liter setup, potentially boosting total output to around 300 hp, ensuring greater versatility and performance suitable for a SUV in this segment.

For now, this remains a design exercise, but the question lingers: will Jeep eventually decide to bring back the Commander, and if so, will its design resemble the render imagined by Digimods DESIGN?