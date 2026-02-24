New Jeep Commander 2026 strengthens position in South American SUV market

The 2026 Jeep Commander expands its presence in South America. After debuting in Brazil, the SUV now reaches the Argentine market with a series of targeted updates that strengthen its position in the large SUV segment. The model introduces revised styling, new technology and features designed to improve comfort and premium feel, while preserving the brand’s identity.

Developed and produced entirely in South America, the Commander represents a key project for Jeep in the region. Since its launch in 2021, it has surpassed 70,000 units sold, a result that confirms the model’s strength in a highly competitive market. The year 2026 also marks an important milestone, celebrating ten years of Jeep production in the region, and the Commander’s refresh fits within this anniversary context.

From a design standpoint, this update is the most significant since the model’s debut. The front features redesigned Full LED headlights and an updated grille that highlights the iconic seven slots, a defining element of Jeep tradition. The front bumper also adopts a more modern design with a stronger visual presence. At the rear, a new full-width LED light signature debuts, improving visual impact and making the model instantly recognizable. New alloy wheels complete the update, with specific designs depending on the trim level.

Inside, the cabin evolves with a focus on technology and practicality. The Overland and Blackhawk trims introduce a new 360-degree camera, useful both in urban maneuvers and off-road driving. Across the range, Jeep adds a new rotary gear selector that replaces the traditional lever, improving ergonomics and freeing space in the center console.

In terms of safety, the 2026 Jeep Commander includes Level 2 driver assistance systems as standard, offering a comprehensive ADAS package focused on accident prevention and active driver support. The digital environment features a 10.25-inch instrument cluster and a 10.1-inch infotainment system compatible with Alexa, designed for intuitive control of onboard functions.

Mechanically, the lineup offers two options. The T270 delivers 175 hp with front-wheel drive, while the range-topping model uses the 2.0-liter turbo Hurricane4 producing 272 hp, paired with Jeep Active Drive Low all-wheel drive, designed to ensure strong performance even off-road. The Blackhawk trim adds dedicated performance displays, reinforcing the sportier character of the variant.

The package includes a three-year or 100,000 km warranty, annual scheduled maintenance and continuous roadside assistance. With these updates, the 2026 Jeep Commander aims to strengthen its role as a reference among large SUVs in Argentina, offering a balance of style, technology and versatility.