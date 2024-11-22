New hybrid Jeep coming in 2025

In 2025, Jeep will launch a new hybrid SUV that will replace the compact Cherokee model. The announcement was made by Jeep CEO Antonio Filosa during the Los Angeles Auto Show, where he outlined the brand’s future plans in response to market challenges. Stellantis, the automotive group that owns the brand, has recently reduced its workforce with 1,100 layoffs and the closure of a shift at the Toledo plant in Ohio. This news was obviously not well received by the UAW union, which after several weeks of quiet is again threatening Stellantis with possible strikes.

The new hybrid vehicle will be part of the renewed Cherokee range, one of five new models planned for 2025, a year in which the American automaker will invest $3.2 billion in new products, aiming to relaunch itself in the market. “2025 will be a fundamental year for us,” added Bob Broderdorf, CEO of Jeep North America.

Broderdorf also promoted Jeep’s first fully electric model, the Wagoneer S, which will go on sale at the beginning of next year with an estimated starting price of $65,000. The executive highlighted the competitive positioning of the lineup, addressing Jeep dealers’ concerns about high inventory prices. The group’s strategy aims to balance investments in electric vehicle development through higher margins guaranteed by traditional SUVs.

Broderdorf confirmed that the Wagoneer will be the most accessible full-size SUV in its segment, with a base price of around $60,000, while the Grand Cherokee will offer two trim levels under $40,000, and the compact Compass two versions under $30,000.