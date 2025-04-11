New Fiat Toro will feature a new look and enhanced technology

Launched in 2016 in Brazil, the Fiat Toro is about to reach its tenth year of presence on the market, a period that makes it ready for a necessary restyling. The medium-sized pickup, which has enjoyed good success in South America, is therefore preparing for an important update, as confirmed earlier this year by Martin Scrimaglia, the brand’s director in Argentina. Now, the first camouflaged prototypes of the new Fiat Toro have been spotted in Brazil, in the state of Pernambuco, where the Stellantis Automotive Hub is located. These images suggest that the debut of the renewed version of the Toro is truly imminent, with the launch that could happen in the coming months.

Fiat Toro: here’s a spy video showing the new camouflaged model

Fiat Toro is already beginning to reveal where its next innovations will be concentrated. In the rear part, it can be noted that the bumper and the cover should not change position, as this is a much less profound change than imagined.

The camouflage of the prototype focuses mainly on the sides, where the wheels seem to present a new design. Currently, the Fiat Toro pickup offers 16-inch steel wheels with hubcaps in the base version, 17-inch wheels in the intermediate variants, and 18-inch wheels in the more luxurious versions. However, as often happens with pickups, the most relevant modifications are expected in the front of the vehicle. Although the design remains partially hidden, a new daytime running light with pixel elements stands out, similar to that present in the new Argo and the Cronos, suggesting a significant update to the model’s look.

The front grille of the Fiat Toro will also undergo changes, adopting the new threaded pattern already seen in the spy photos of the compact sedan. For the rest, many design elements will remain unchanged, such as the double front headlight and the lower frame of the fog light, which will continue to present circular elements on the sides. This restyling represents the second update for the pickup, which in 2021 had already received a new look and a new engine.

The next intervention will serve to further distinguish the Toro from its cousin models, the Titano and the Rampage, and to strengthen the pickup’s identity within the Italian brand. In February, the Toro had already seen a reorganization of the portfolio, with the introduction of the Multijet 2.2 Turbodiesel engine, in common with the Ram. Currently, six variants of the model are available, with prices ranging from R$ 155,990 for the base Endurance version to R$ 224,990 for the top-of-the-range Ranch version.