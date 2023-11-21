Fiat Topolino: unveiled five new models inspired by Disney

Fiat celebrates Disney’s 100th anniversary with an exclusive gift, creating five themed versions of the new Fiat Topolino dedicated to Mickey Mouse. The five unique Mickey Mouse models were unveiled at Casa 500, on the fourth floor of the prestigious art institution “Pinacoteca Agnelli,” where visitors can embark on a journey through art and time in honor of Disney’s centenary, Mickey Mouse’s 95th anniversary, and the centenary of the Lingotto.

A tribute from FIAT to Disney’s centenary: five unique Fiat Topolino cars

These unique Fiat Topolino cars represent a journey through time and art, from the time both Topolino and Mickey Mouse were born to the present day. The goal was to create something iconic that could unite two stars.

To further celebrate Mickey Mouse and the Fiat Topolino, an exhibition of these five unique pieces will be displayed on the North ramp of Lingotto, in collaboration with Pinacoteca Agnelli. Visitors can walk along the ramp and admire the five unique Fiat Topolino specimens as they reach the La Pista 500. A beautiful blend of creativity and popular culture.

The FIAT Style Center has given the four Fiat Topolino cars a second skin that allows them to express every aspect of the Mickey Mouse world. Additionally, the fifth was designed in collaboration with Disney artist Cavazzano. In addition to Cavazzano‘s celebratory design, the other four Topolino cars are inspired by different artistic environments and movements. These moods are based on four themes: historical, modern, street, and abstract.

The story begins with the historical theme to which the Fiat Topolino refers. It was inspired by the graphics of the first Disney short film, “Steamboat Willie”, beloved by the audience. This film not only brought the revolutionary innovation of synchronized sound to the world of animation but was also exhibited at the MoMA in New York.

The Fiat Topolino, inspired by modern art, features a texture with Mickey Mouse’s initials as a second skin to convey a sense of positive energy, celebrating the forward-thinking vision shared vibrantly, colorfully, and optimistically by FIAT and Disney. Both brands achieved iconic status in modern art and culture. The abstract livery pays tribute to another aspect of Disney’s creativity and how it renews classic styles through graphic touches and abstract symbols, providing a visually impactful yet elegant sensation.

Finally, the street version contains references to graffiti that pay homage to Mickey Mouse with an urban touch, simultaneously promoting the joyful urban mobility that inspired the latest work of art. The celebrations of Disney’s centenary and Lingotto were a joint commitment to honor two iconic figures through the creation of five unique specimens. These cars represent a birthday gift for Disney, focusing on the magical atmosphere surrounding two icons that have written history in their field, making dreams come true.