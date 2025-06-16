New Fiat Strada reaches 700,000 units produced in Brazil

In 2024, the new Strada sold more than 144,000 units .In addition to its success in Brazil, the Fiat Strada is currently exported to some South American countries, such as Uruguay, Paraguay and Argentina. Considering all generations, more than 2,400,000 units have been produced

The new Fiat Strada has been a success since its launch, and that is no secret to anyone. Now, the model that won the hearts of Brazilians is celebrating another important milestone by reaching 700,000 units produced at the Stellantis Automotive Hub in Betim, Minas Gerais. Launched in 2020, the new generation of the Strada is recognized for its modern design, high technology, versatility and robustness, as well as being the best-selling vehicle in the country for four years.

The new Strada and its records

In August last year, the new Strada broke all its records, surpassing for the first time the mark of 16,000 units sold in a single month, the highest number in its history. During 2024, the model sold more than 144,000 units, bringing its market share to 5.8 percent since the beginning of the year. This year, Fiat Strada ended May with 51,207 units sold in the first five months of 2025. With this result, the model continues to lead the market and is on track for another year of commercial success.

The Strada’s success story began in 1998 when it was launched on the market. Since then, the model has continued to evolve, transforming the market through various innovations. In 1999, the model began to be offered with a larger cabin. Ten years later, in 2009, came the new version with a double cab, and in 2013, it got a third door, a revolutionary innovation at the time. In total, 2,436,900 units of the Strada were produced in all its generations.

In 2020, the already well-known model underwent significant changes and was introduced as the “New Strada.” This month, celebrating 5 years on the market, it comes with a bolder design, a new double-cab configuration with four doors, and changes to the suspension, becoming more robust and technological. And the new features did not stop there: in the 2022 range, the Strada now features a CVT automatic transmission, the first of its kind in its class in Brazil. The 2024 range introduced even more new features, including a new performance-enhancing turbo flex engine, design changes, and the new Ultra version, making the range even more diverse.

“Reaching the milestone of 700,000 units produced in five years is proof of how much the New Strada has won the hearts and trust of Brazilians. The model, in general, has established itself as a benchmark in the pickup segment because it manages to combine versatility and innovation like no other model. This success reinforces Fiat’s commitment to providing technology, quality and robustness in every detail of the Strada,” comments Federico Battaglia, vice president of Fiat and Abarth brands for South America.

Since its launch, the Fiat Strada has received more than 40 industry awards. In addition to its success in Brazil, the Fiat Strada is currently being exported to some South American countries, such as Uruguay, Paraguay, and Argentina. In Uruguay, the model has been the sales leader since 2023.