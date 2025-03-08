New Fiat “Pandissima” confirmed by Fiat CEO: here’s when it will hit the market

Olivier Francois, the head of Fiat, in a recent interview with Quattroruote, hinted to the public that the new model might be called Pandissima. A name, which probably in many people’s opinion could also sound quite good and perhaps fits better with the personality of this C-SUV.

New model launch imminent and first information

But beyond the name, the most interesting news is that the launch of this new Fiat is closer than we could have imagined. In fact, Francois has confirmed that the car will be presented to the public as early as next summer. Finally, we will be able to see this model up close and find out its final name. Fiat’s own CEO has confirmed that by the end of 2025 we will see the “Pandissima” arrive on the market. This somewhat “playful” name refers to the second model of the new generation Panda, the one that made its debut with the Grande Panda last July.

The car is expected to be built on the same technical base as the Grande Panda, what they call in technical jargon the Stellantis “smart car” platform. This platform is the same one we also find in other models of the group, such as the Citroën C3 and the Opel Frontera. In terms of dimensions, the Pandissima will be a compact SUV, with a length of about 4.4 meters. The lines will be sharp and boxy, somewhat in the fashion now for this type of car.

Where will the Pandissima be produced? We also see the design

Fiat has chosen the Stellantis plant in Kenitra, Morocco. This is the same plant where the Citroën Ami and Fiat Topolino are already being made. And who knows, maybe in the future there will also be room for another version of the Panda, one that is rumored to have a “fastback” line, that is, with a slightly more sloping rear end. There is much talk about the future Fiat Pandissima, a model that arouses great curiosity. Some time ago, Francois, a leading figure in Fiat, had hinted that the name of this car would be inspired by an animal, but bigger than the Panda. This immediately sparked a range of speculation, with names such as Bear or Grizzly circulating among enthusiasts. To date, however, there is still no official confirmation, so the name remains a mystery.

Fiat’s goal with this new car is clear: to compete directly with the Dacia Duster and other C-segment models. The aim is to offer truly competitive value for money, something that seems to have become crucial for many buyers. In line with the Grande Panda, the Pandissima should also be an essential, functional car with no unnecessary frills. The idea is to focus on what really matters to the driver, without sacrificing quality.

In terms of design, it seems that the front end of the Pandissima will have similarities to the Panda, maintaining a styling link to the model that everyone knows. The rear, on the other hand, should have more pronounced differences, suggesting a more original character. Another interesting feature is that the Pandissima should also be available in a 7-seat version, a choice that could appeal to large families or those who need extra space.