Fiat tops February 2024 sales charts in Brazil with Strada, Argo, and Mobi

In February 2024, despite the traditional challenges posed by a shortened work period due to Carnival celebrations, Fiat showcased an exceptional performance in the Brazilian automotive market. The Italian automotive company secured the market leadership with a 22% share and 34,328 registrations. This outcome marks an 11% increase from the previous month, placing the brand well over 10,000 units ahead of its closest competitor.

Fiat records over 34,000 registrations in February 2024 in the Brazilian market

Once again, the Fiat Strada played a leading role, consolidating its position as the best-selling vehicle in Brazil with 8,568 deliveries. Additionally, the Italian manufacturer placed two other models among the country’s top sellers: the Argo (in third place with 6,507 units) and the Mobi (in fourth place with 6,288 units). The latter climbed six positions since January.

Fiat also stood out in specific market segments, maintaining leadership in the hatchback (28.2%), pickup (37.1%), and van (42%) categories. Special mention goes to the Fiat Fastback, which in February 2024 reached its highest market share in its segment since its launch, at 9.9%, marking a 10% increase from its previous best performance in January.

Analyzing the results of the first two months of 2024, the Stellantis brand confirms its undisputed leadership in Brazil, with a 21.1% share and over 65,000 units sold. The brand dominantly leads in three segments: hatchbacks (with a 24.3% share), pickups (with 37.2%), and vans (with 43.4%).

Herlander Zola, senior vice president of commercial operations for Stellantis in Brazil and Light Commercial Vehicles in South America, expressed optimism for the future, emphasizing Fiat’s strong start in 2024. February’s performance not only consolidates the brand’s monthly and bi-monthly market leadership but also serves as a launching pad for 2024, a year that promises numerous new features.

Among these, Zola enthusiastically announced the upcoming launch of the Fiat Titano, set for March 14, which will further enrich the already extensive range of pickups offered by the Italian company, reaffirming its commitment to innovation and leadership in the sector.