New Fiat Panda and Alfa Romeo Milano: here’s what these two cars will have in common

The new Fiat Panda and Alfa Romeo Milano will be the upcoming highlights in the Fiat and Alfa Romeo line-up for 2024. The first to make its debut will be Alfa Romeo’s compact SUV, set to be unveiled on April 10th in Milan. Following this, in July, it will be the new Fiat Panda’s turn. However, it is likely that for both cars, there will be intriguing teasers several weeks before the official debut.

The Alfa Romeo Milano and the new Fiat Panda will be two pivotal models for their respective brands

Beyond their 2024 debut, the new Fiat Panda and Alfa Romeo Milano will share the distinction of being very important models for the future of the two major Italian automotive manufacturers. The Alfa Romeo Milano will be the new entry-level model for the Biscione automaker, which should ensure a good number of registrations, increasing the brand’s market share and bringing it back into a very profitable segment.

The same is expected with the new Fiat Panda. The current version will continue to be produced until 2026 and will be renamed Pandina, one of Fiat’s best-selling models ever, thanks to a truly significant quality-price ratio. Another similarity between these two cars is their vital role in the electrification of both brands. The Alfa Romeo Milano will be the brand’s first electric car, while the new Panda will be the first low-cost electric car within the Stellantis group.

Therefore, in the coming weeks, we will see what other news will emerge regarding the new Fiat Panda and the new Alfa Romeo Milano, about which we will undoubtedly hear a lot in the coming years for various reasons.