New Fiat Multipla: here’s what the design of the next generation could look like

The new Fiat Multipla could become a reality in 2025, according to some rumors. This will indeed be the next Fiat model to join its range after the new Fiat Panda, set to debut in July 2024. The new Fiat Multipla will be a C-segment crossover, approximately 4.3 meters long, sharing much with the new Fiat Panda, from the same platform to the engines.

The New Fiat Multipla: a glimpse into its possible design

Set to arrive by 2025, the new Fiat Multipla will be produced by Stellantis at its Kenitra plant in Morocco. This vehicle will mark the second car in the new Fiat automobile range. Recently, Maltese Design, a designer, shared several renders showcasing the potential future of Multipla. In these images, the car is envisioned as a reinterpretation of Fiat’s historic minivan, also incorporating elements from the Twingo concept. The aesthetic result is undoubtedly pleasing.

A closer look at this render of the new Fiat Multipla reveals the characteristic two-part division of its profile but with significant updates such as a sharper rear line and a more sculpted body. The larger wheels, with a three-spoke design, combined with a lower and wider stance, give Fiat’s future vehicle a sporty look. Additionally, the typical lighting units mounted below the windshield have been replaced with slimmer Y-shaped LEDs, while the main headlights, though still round, are now positioned further forward on the nose.

Other interesting features include thin door handles at the base of the side windows. Moreover, pronounced rear fenders and the aerodynamic profile of the rear window, seamlessly integrating with the side windows, contribute to a distinctively distinctive design.