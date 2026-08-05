New Fiat Freemont render revives the Dodge Journey-based SUV for a modern comeback

The Fiat Freemont arrived in 2011 as the European counterpart to the Dodge Journey, becoming one of the first vehicles to make the growing Fiat-Chrysler partnership visible to customers. A new AI-generated render now imagines a possible revival, although Fiat has announced no such project and the images published by Sezer Design remain an independent exercise.

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Could Fiat revive the Dodge Journey-based Freemont?

For an international audience, the Freemont name primarily represents Fiat’s effort to adapt an American crossover for European families. It shared its basic structure, proportions and standard seven-seat layout with the Dodge Journey, but Fiat tailored the suspension, equipment and powertrain range for local buyers. European models prominently featured 2.0-liter MultiJet diesel engines producing approximately 138 and 168 hp.

That combination provided substantial passenger space at a competitive price and helped the Freemont attract more than 25,000 orders during its first six months. It also became Italy’s best-selling seven-seat crossover at the time, showing that the Journey-based formula found an audience outside North America.

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The virtual proposal takes a completely different direction, replacing the original Journey’s upright shape with the proportions of a large coupe-style SUV. A low front end uses slim headlights connected by a narrow lighting signature, while an illuminated Fiat name dominates the upper grille area. A large black opening, vertical elements, sculpted hood and heavily emphasized wheel arches give the concept a more upscale appearance.

Along the sides, the body leads toward a sloping black roof and a more dynamic rear section than the original Freemont offered. An angled rear window and full-width light bar bring the render closer to recent crossover designs, while oversized aerodynamic wheels suggest a higher market position. The cabin follows the same approach with a nearly button-free dashboard, a wide digital display and ambient lighting integrated into the surrounding surfaces.

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The independent concept does not identify a platform, engine or production strategy, and it provides no evidence that Stellantis plans to revive the Freemont name. Fiat does, however, hold an important position in the FaSTLAne 2030 strategy as one of Stellantis’ four global brands alongside Jeep, Ram and Peugeot. The company plans to direct 70% of its brand and product investment toward those four names and the Pro One commercial-vehicle business.

Recent product reports indicate that Fiat plans five new vehicles by 2030 as it expands its market coverage. Models currently associated with that strategy include the Grande Panda, the upcoming Grizzly and Grizzly Fastback, and another family-oriented vehicle expected later in the decade. The Freemont does not appear among the confirmed projects.