New Fiat Cronos: will the next generation look like this?

Digital creator and automotive designer Kleber Silva has imagined what a new generation of the Fiat Cronos, one of Fiat’s best-selling models in South America, would look like. This car was launched in 2018 and is thus starting to show its age. For this reason, many are hypothesizing the arrival of a new generation, although to be honest, at the moment this hypothesis seems far from certain.

Here’s what the design of a new Fiat Cronos could look like

Fiat appears to be intent on developing a global model range that would be identical across all continents, and therefore it’s possible that a car of this type might definitively leave the scene despite its ongoing popularity in important markets like Brazil and Argentina. Consider that in Argentina, where it’s produced, it was the best-selling car overall for many years. Only in 2024 did it surrender its crown as the best-selling vehicle to the Peugeot 208. In Brazil too, it has always recorded quite good results.

At present, we know that this car will undergo a new restyling in 2025, which means it will remain in Fiat’s South American range for a few more years before being replaced by new cars from the Panda family, which will also arrive in South America, albeit with different names. We’re referring, of course, to the new Fiat Multipla and the new Fiat Fastback, not to mention the arrival of a new pickup that will take the place of the highly popular Fiat Strada, though this won’t happen before 2027. We’ll see what news emerges in the coming months regarding this car.