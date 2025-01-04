Fiat leads Brazil and Strada dominates 4 consecutive years

With these figures, it proclaimed itself the clear leader in the domestic market, Strada won 144.5 thousand units sold in the year and increased its market share to 5.8 percent. Fiat distinguished itself in first place in the pickup, sedan and van segments, also securing 3 models among the top 10 best-sellers in the country. Fiorino reaches 11 consecutive years as the leader among Vans and Scudo is the best seller for the second year. New Pulse and Fastback hybrids came to market in 2024, leading a revolution in the Brazilian market in the coming years.

Fiat Strada leading the way in recent years

Fiat and Strada have consolidated their leadership in sales in Brazil in recent years, and 2024 was no different, achieving first place in the domestic market for the fourth consecutive year. In the past year, the brand achieved a market share of 20.9 percent and 521,289 registered units, which represents an increase of 45,000 units over the previous year and an advantage of more than 118,000 cars over second place.

The undisputed leader in the Brazilian market, Strada ended the year with 144,690 units sold and a 5.8% share, up 0.3 pp from 2023. Among the 10 best-selling vehicles in the country in 2024, Argo gained three positions and ended the period in fifth place, with 91,144 units and a 3.7 percent market share. Finally, Mobi occupied ninth place, with 67,390 vehicles sold and 2.7 percent of the market.

Fiat leads the market with its pickups

A reference in several market segments, Fiat leads among pickup trucks with the strength of Strada, Toro and Titano-launched earlier this year, responsible for 204,778 vehicles sold and a 43.1 percent share in the segment. The success of Argo and Mobi is also reflected in first place among all sedans, with 158,576 units and a share in this segment of 23.2 percent.

Finally, the brand also leads among vans, with 26,223 registrations and a 36.7 percent share over the year, ensuring that it has maintained its leadership in the segment since 2010. With the Fiorino’s first place among B-Vans, the model consolidates for the 11th consecutive year its leadership among Vans in general and the Scudo, launched in 2022, first among D-Vans, closing for the second consecutive year as the best-selling van in this category.

But it was not just sales that drove Fiat into 2024. The brand also started a revolution in the market with the launch of the new Pulse and Fastback hybrids, equipped with the T200 Hybrid engine. Combining performance, efficiency and cost-effectiveness, Fiat’s SUVs synthesize the brand’s historic ability to offer sustainable and affordable products, this time democratizing hybridization in Brazil.

Leadership guaranteed in December

The last month of 2024 reflects Fiat’s leadership throughout the year. In first place secured Fiat, with a 20.5 percent market share and more than 50,160 units registered. Among models, the Strada led the market with 16,235 units and a 6.6 percent share, while the Argo came in eighth with 7,057 units and a 2.9 percent share.

Among pickups, Fiat is a benchmark and ended the month in first place with 22,218 units and a segment share of 46.1 percent. Highlight for Taurus, leader among C-pickups with 4,508 registered units and 44.0 percent of the segment. Maintaining its history of leadership, Fiorino ended December in first place with 1,024 vehicles and 46.4 percent of the B-Van segment, as did Scudo, first place among D-Vans with 452 units and 46.6 percent share.