New Fiat Cronos: unveils restyling for 2025

A vehicle that marked a milestone for the Italian brand in the Argentine market and now receives an aesthetic makeover. Since its launch, the model has quickly become the best-selling vehicle on the market for three consecutive years, enjoying absolute success.

Today, this leader among Argentina’s compact sedans introduces a new range of versions along with a design update, receiving a new front grille, new front bumpers and rear spoiler, a new LED light cluster with integrated daytime running lights, and redesigned alloy wheels on all versions, among other new features.

The MY26 range now consists of a total of 4 versions that feature the following new features: the entry version LIKE 1.3 MT revamps bumpers and front grille, introduces new fully tinted interior (roof and pillars), new woven fabric upholstery, piano black exterior mirrors with integrated turn signals, and revamped 15″ alloy wheels.

Intermediate versions named DRIVE 1.3 MT & CVT PACK PLUS, in addition to the details mentioned above, also revamp the interior trim, add new 16-inch blacked-out alloy wheels and upgrade the 7-inch multimedia center by offering new software and Apple CarPlay or Android Auto wireless connectivity. The CVT PACK PLUS automatic variant, on the other hand, incorporates the new Full LED optical system (high and low beam) with a darkened faceplate and LED fog lamps.

Finally, the PRECISION 1.3 CVT variant, in addition to the new features described above, also features new interior upholstery, a new 16-inch painted wheel design, a multimedia center with wireless connectivity, and new dual-coverage front side airbags (thorax + head) to provide more safety for occupants.

The Cronos MY26 range comes to market at the same price as its predecessor, the MY25, and is available either through traditional channels or through a savings plan.

New Range with Savings Channel

The new Cronos MY26 range is also available for purchase through the savings channel with two very convenient formulas: the first with 90/10 scheme with adjudications agreed in 10/24/36 installments with a minimum supplement of 10% of the value of the car. The second with 70/30 scheme, with adjudications agreed in installments 4/9/12 with 35% supplement, or in installments 24 and 36 with 30% supplement of the unit’s list value.

Cronos MY26 versions and prices

FIAT CRONOS COME 1.3 MT – $23,055,000

FIAT CRONOS DRIVE 1.3 MT PACK PLUS – $ 27,063,000

FIAT CRONOS DRIVE 1.3 CVT PACK PLUS – $ 27,226,000

FIAT CRONOS PRECISION 1.3 CVT – $28,737,000

The new Fiat Cronos comes with a transferable warranty of 3 years or 100,000 km (whichever comes first).

Flex Care Products

FlexCare is the service program that reinforces the brand’s commitment to peace of mind and protection for its customers. Through convenient and flexible plans, scheduled maintenance can be booked in advance at fixed prices for the desired period, thus ensuring proper vehicle care at any authorized dealer in the country. The available packages, ranging from 2 to 6 inspections for new or used vehicles, help maintain the factory warranty and avoid unexpected expenses.

In addition, FlexCare offers the ability to extend your vehicle’s warranty with additional plans from 12 to 24 months, with full or limited coverage options. As a new feature, Fiat Plan customers can finance this service within their savings plan (once taken out) by spreading the amount among their remaining installments, provided they are current on their payments. In this way, Fiat offers greater comfort, support and security to those who choose the brand.