New Fiat Argo: will this be the Brazilian Grande Panda?

New Fiat Argo should be the chosen name for the Brazilian version of the Fiat Grande Panda. As we know, the vehicle unveiled last July 11th, unlike the Pandina, won’t be just a European car but will be marketed almost worldwide. This is because Fiat has decided to no longer have two different car ranges in Europe and South America but will market the same cars in both continents.

Here’s how the new Fiat Argo, which will be the twin of Fiat Grande Panda in South America, might appear

New Fiat Argo should be the name of the vehicle that is expected to be launched in South America during 2026. This car should therefore be very similar to the Fiat Grande Panda, with very little changing besides the name. Aesthetically, we don’t rule out some slight updates compared to the European version. The car is poised to become one of the most popular cars in that continent as well. In South America, the car will be produced in Brazil at the Stellantis plant in Betim, which will accommodate the new Smart Car platform on which this car will be built. It will thus replace the current Argo, a B-segment hatchback that will definitively exit the scene.

Regarding the new Fiat Argo, today we show you a render published by Brazilian digital creator Kleber Silva, also known on the web as KDesign, who envisions the car’s style in this way. As we can see, it resembles not only the Fiat Grande Panda but also the Citroen C3, appearing to be a true mix between the two Stellantis cars. Meanwhile in Brazil, the first spy images of the vehicle’s prototype have been taken. This is a sign that the debut isn’t so far away.