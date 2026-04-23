New Fiat Fastback has been spotted without camouflage for the first time

A first undisguised image of the future Fiat Fastback surfaced in recent hours through the Instagram page Motocar.insights, giving us a clear look at a project that several road-going prototypes had already hinted at in recent weeks. The model appears to confirm a design direction consistent with the language introduced by the Grande Panda, but reworked in a more dynamic way and aimed more clearly at the crossover-coupe world.

New Fiat Fastback breaks cover in its first undisguised image

The side profile shows well-defined volumes, broad body panels, and visible character lines that give the vehicle a solid and contemporary look. The nearly squared wheel arches stand out even more thanks to the raw plastic cladding, a detail that strengthens the crossover character and suggests a focus on practicality. The ride height supports that impression as well, pushing the model closer to a small SUV with a sleeker roofline. At the rear, a small spoiler sits above the rear window, while the taillights are integrated into a dark horizontal band that stretches across the tailgate and visually ties the rear end together.

Inside, leaked information suggests the Fastback will not simply repeat the Grande Panda’s layout. The cabin should adopt its own setup, with a compact digital instrument cluster, a larger central infotainment display, and a still meaningful presence of physical controls. The center tunnel should house the automatic gear selector already used in other Stellantis models, while the two-spoke steering wheel should help define the cabin’s overall character.

From a technical standpoint, the project should use the Smart Car platform. The range should include front-wheel-drive versions with the 1.2 mild-hybrid engine and at least one electric variant with an estimated range of up to about 400 kilometers. Reports also do not rule out an entry-level version with a gasoline engine and manual transmission, a choice that would allow Fiat to lower the starting price and expand the model’s potential audience.