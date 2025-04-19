Fiat Mobi 2026 gets Strada-style interior to compete with the new Grande Panda

Fiat Mobi 2026 will undergo a profound restyling that will allow it to remain competitive in the market and within Fiat’s range. This comes even after the arrival of Fiat Grande Panda in South America, which will have a different name in that market, likely Fiat Argo. According to reports from Autos Segredos, the vehicle will be equipped with the same dashboard seen in the current Strada and Fiorino.

Autos Segredos spotted a prototype of the hatchback in Brazil with the interior covered in fabric to hide the new features. This change will breathe new life into this utility car, even with the arrival of the new generation Argo, which as mentioned will be nothing other than the Brazilian version of Grande Panda.

The side ventilation vents will be the same as those in the Fiat Strada, while the central vents will be more vertical and at the same height as the multimedia system. The emergency light and rear window defroster controls will be located above the space dedicated to the audio system. The spotted prototype also had the same multimedia system as the Fiat Strada. The air conditioning controls remain in the same position but feature a new cover.

The central console also changes and, as in the Strada, integrates into the dashboard of the Fiat Mobi 2026. Changes are also planned for the city car’s steering wheel, which will now be similar to that of the Argo and the Strada itself. Updates are also expected for the door trims of the vehicle, which will be the same as the Strada’s. Regarding the seats, there will be no changes compared to the current range.

From an aesthetic and exterior design perspective, the Fiat Mobi 2026 prototype shows no evident changes compared to the current version. The bodywork of the subcompact car will remain unchanged, without visual updates or significant restyling. Even the wheel covers are confirmed to be the same as those already used in the current line, helping to reinforce the model’s visual identity.

Under the hood, the Fiat Mobi 2026 will still be equipped with the reliable 1.0 Firefly engine, capable of developing a maximum power of 71 horsepower using gasoline, and up to 75 horsepower with ethanol. The maximum torque will be 10 kgfm with gasoline and will rise to 10.7 kgfm with ethanol. This engine will be paired with a five-speed manual transmission, thus ensuring simple and efficient driving both in the city and on extra-urban routes.