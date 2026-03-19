New Fiat Argo edges closer as development reaches an advanced stage

Some spy photos published online in recent hours show a camouflaged prototype of the new Fiat Argo testing on the snowy roads of the Arctic Circle, a classic phase in the development of a new model when automakers check the behavior of the mechanical components, electronics, and onboard systems in extreme weather conditions.

New Fiat Argo spotted testing in the Arctic Circle

Panels and coverings hide the bodywork and mask its final shape, but the images suggest a compact crossover setup or a car with raised ride height, the formula that continues to attract the greatest interest in South America thanks to its ability to combine compact dimensions, versatility, and a sense of toughness suited even to roads in less-than-ideal condition.

According to the latest reconstructions, the new Argo could share its technical base with the Grande Panda, a possibility that would provide a modern and flexible platform useful both for keeping production costs under control and for offering a product that feels more up to date technically than the outgoing generation. On the engine front, the project appears to be moving toward a 1.0-liter three-cylinder FireFly developed to run on fuels with a high ethanol content as well, an essential requirement for the Brazilian market, where gasoline already contains a significant share of that component.

According to the reports, the PureTech does not appear among the expected options. Output should stand at around 75 horsepower in the E30-powered configuration, while a possible mild-hybrid version could reach about 120 horsepower, giving the range the ability to cover different needs without sacrificing efficiency and mechanical simplicity.

Information on the interior remains limited, although a rational dashboard layout with a central display for the infotainment system seems likely, equipment that has now become difficult to leave out even in the more affordable segments of the Brazilian market.

The project appears to be at an advanced stage of development, consistent with the strategy that has long led Fiat to design specific models for Latin America, an area where the brand continues to generate important volumes by focusing on elements such as interior space, low running costs, and reliability rather than advanced electrification technologies or premium features typical of the European market.