New Fiat Argo: could this be the design of the Grande Panda’s twin?

The name new Fiat Argo will identify the South American version of the Fiat Grande Panda, set to debut by the end of the year in the continent’s main markets. The model stays very close in substance to the European Grande Panda but adapts to local needs. Stellantis will build it at the Betim plant in Brazil and distribute it across Latin America. At the same time, Fiat will continue to sell the current Argo for a while, alongside the new generation. The two cars follow different philosophies. The current Argo remains a traditional hatchback, while the new version takes the form of a compact crossover with a more robust and geometric design.

Fiat Argo transforms into crossover inspired by Grande Panda for Brazil and LATAM

From a styling perspective, a recent render by independent designer Kleber Silva attempts to imagine the final look of the model. The interpretation shows a car with slightly more dynamic proportions than the Grande Panda, less “boxy” and with smoother lines, while keeping the compact crossover stance.

The main differences concern the details. The Argo’s front appears cleaner and more horizontal, with a thin light signature integrated into the grille. The Grande Panda instead adopts a more pronounced and technological look, with pixel-style lighting elements and a stronger visual presence. The rear section also follows a different approach, with softer and less vertical surfaces compared to the squared tail of the European Panda, which emphasizes the model’s modular and urban character.

Of course, this remains only a reconstruction based on prototypes spotted on the road, and the final model may show some differences. Still, the strong technical and stylistic link with the Grande Panda remains clear, to the point that the two cars can be considered closely related.

A significant change involves the engine range. Unlike the European version, which uses the 1.2 PureTech petrol engine also in hybrid form, the variant for Brazil will adopt the 1.0 three-cylinder FireFly delivering 75 hp. This choice favors simplicity, durability and low costs, while offering slightly more power than some similar units in the Fiat lineup. The goal is to provide livelier driving better suited to South American market conditions, while the start of production in Betim marks a key step in the model’s global strategy.