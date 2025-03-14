New Ferrari Dino: here’s what its design might look like

The new Ferrari Dino is one of those models that is often talked about and that, according to some, would complete the range of the Prancing Horse automotive company in the best possible way. At the moment, a model of this type is not planned, but despite this, there are those on the web who have tried to hypothesize what the style of this car could be if the Maranello car manufacturer decided to bring it back to the market.

Here’s what a new Ferrari Dino could look like

Today we report that digital creator Luca Serafini known as “lsdesignsrl” has tried to imagine what the style of a new Ferrari Dino could be in a modern key. Looking carefully at this image, we see how the author of this render has decided to draw from Ferrari’s historic barchettas of the past, imagining this car with clean and sculpted design lines.

At the same time, however, we also find futuristic details that instead refer to the current range of the Prancing Horse automotive company. A car of this type could easily be considered almost as a sort of spiritual heir to historic cars such as the Ferrari 488 and F8. Obviously, a car of this type would arrive on the market with a hybrid engine and cutting-edge technologies. Certainly, its eventual debut would not go unnoticed.

At the moment, however, Ferrari seems to have other priorities as, as we know, it is currently dealing with the debut of the first electric Ferrari, whose official presentation will take place on October 9, as officially confirmed by Ferrari itself. This car will mark the beginning of a new era for the Maranello car manufacturer.