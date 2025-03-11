Ferrari E-SUV, new hypothesis for Ferrari’s long-awaited first electric model

Ferrari’s first electric car is on its way, and excitement among Prancing Horse fans is obviously very high. The debut, scheduled for Oct. 9 at Ferrari Capital Markets Day, is sure to be a particularly important turning point in the brand’s history. While technical details remain unconfirmed, previews and digital renderings are fueling curiosity, providing a hypothetical glimpse of this model’s revolutionary design. Among the most eye-catching proposals is one by renowned digital automotive designer Avarvarii

First electric Ferrari generates anticipation

Ferrari’s highly anticipated first electric car, potentially christened the “Ferrari Elettrica” is approaching its expected debut by the end of the year, fueling excitement among Prancing Horse fans. The growing interest is also manifested through the proliferation of digital renderings, which are giving everyone a hypothetical view of the design of this revolutionary model.

Among the most recent proposals is one by renowned digital automotive designer Avarvarii, whose creations have literally captured the attention of enthusiasts. Although technical details have obviously not been confirmed by Ferrari, the anticipation to discover the performance and innovative features of this zero-emission Ferrari is palpable.

Ferrari Electric as an SUV

Avarvarii has envisioned the future electric Ferrari as an authentic SUV, an idea that is reflected in leaked information and camouflaged prototype images. It appears that the Cavallino Rampante’s next supercar may take the form of an SUV, albeit with slightly smaller dimensions than the Ferrari Purosangue. Ferrari’s first all-electric vehicle is scheduled to debut on Oct. 9, at the Ferrari Capital Markets Day event. This model, a low-slung coupe SUV, takes the styling and philosophy of the Ferrari Purosangue as its benchmark, keeping the brand’s sporty ethos intact despite the weight increase due to the batteries. Prototypes spotted during testing revealed a wide vehicle stance, with different wheel sizes: 23 inches at the front and 24 inches at the rear.

Excitement and speculation regarding Ferrari’s future electric SUV is really high, but the company maintains strict silence on specific details. Despite this secrecy, the anticipation for a preview of this coupe SUV is high, as it promises to be a sustainable, high-performance offering in line with the essence of Ferrari. Therefore, in the days leading up to October 9, we will just have to stay well connected to find out more information about the first electric Ferrari.