New Ferrari 812: will this be its successor?

The recent spotting of the new Ferrari 812 during road tests revealed a design more closely inspired by the Ferrari Roma. Rumors suggest that the upcoming model from the Prancing Horse will retain the V12 engine and incorporate cutting-edge hybrid technology. This new supercar is expected to hit the market in 2024.

Here’s a look at the new Ferrari 812, the successor to the current supercar

The new Ferrari 812, internally known as F167, is sure to make headlines once officially unveiled. It’s set to replace a highly regarded model among the recent creations of the Maranello brand, undoubtedly drawing the attention of enthusiasts.

The dimensions of the new sports car seem to maintain a resemblance to the current 812 Superfast. The upcoming model will feature an exceptionally long hood with a set-back cockpit, an elaborate front bumper with large air intakes, and even more pronounced fenders. We are eagerly awaiting further news about this anticipated supercar, which could make its debut later this year.

The future Ferrari 812 will be powered by a 6.5-liter V12 engine, capable of delivering over 800 horsepower and incorporating a hybrid system to further enhance performance and efficiency. The car will achieve a top speed of over 350 km/h (217 mph) and accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in less than 3 seconds. The body design will be inspired by the Ferrari Roma, with nods to the 812 Superfast and 812 Competizione. The future Ferrari 812 will be equipped with numerous driving assistance and safety systems. The onboard technology will be of the highest level. In this article we show you a render by digital creator Salvatore Lepore, who imagines the design of the future supercar of the Prancing Horse.